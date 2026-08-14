Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.00% to Rs 433.31 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 20.57% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.00% to Rs 433.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 593.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.433.31593.616.896.0927.4129.5213.5916.6310.3513.03

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