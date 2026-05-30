Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit declines 48.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.77% to Rs 405.38 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation declined 48.43% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.77% to Rs 405.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 823.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.34% to Rs 43.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.13% to Rs 1652.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2398.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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