Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ravindra Energy Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Kwality Walls India Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2026.

Ravindra Energy Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Kwality Walls India Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2026.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 503.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3676 shares in the past one month.

Ravindra Energy Ltd spiked 17.83% to Rs 145.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21727 shares in the past one month.

Physicswallah Ltd soared 15.80% to Rs 106.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kwality Walls India Ltd rose 14.80% to Rs 35.13. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd advanced 14.17% to Rs 510.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9365 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News