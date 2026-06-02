Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 31.44% to Rs 25.88 croreNet profit of Aggarsain Spinners declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.44% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.69% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 110.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.8837.75 -31 110.94109.81 1 OPM %1.891.56 -2.703.07 - PBDT0.140.48 -71 1.341.12 20 PBT0.010.28 -96 0.800.72 11 NP0.070.21 -67 0.590.51 16
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST