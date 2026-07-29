AGI Greenpac consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 785.27 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 11.82% to Rs 99.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 785.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 687.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.785.27687.6622.2620.65173.93158.45129.27117.7999.3588.85

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