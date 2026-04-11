Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Agri-Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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