Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 91.44% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 23.47% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.44% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.637.36-22.22-1.091.241.131.231.121.210.98

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