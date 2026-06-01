Agribio Spirits consolidated net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 174.95% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Agribio Spirits rose 36.36% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.95% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.11% to Rs 4.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 147.39% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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