Agro Phos India standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Agro Phos India declined 69.23% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.9239.8010.9319.922.286.881.806.391.324.29

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