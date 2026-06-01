Ahlada Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.15% to Rs 25.65 crore

Net loss of Ahlada Engineers reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.15% to Rs 25.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.15% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.60% to Rs 100.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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