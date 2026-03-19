Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 393-cr order from AAI for bundi greenfield airport project

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has secured a construction order worth Rs 393.04 crore from the Airports Authority of India for the development of a new greenfield airport at Bundi in Kota district, Rajasthan.

The contract, awarded by AAIheadquartered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport, New Delhipertains to building construction works for the upcoming airport project.

The order is domestic in nature and is to be executed within a period of 18 months, the company said.

The project involves the development of a new airport at Bundi, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity in Rajasthan.

Ahluwalia Contracts clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

The order reinforces the companys presence in the infrastructure and construction segment, particularly in large-scale public sector projects.

Ahluwalia Contracts is engaged in engineering and contract construction, delivering state of-the-art infrastructure and buildings projects for clients in India.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.2% to Rs 54.06 crore on 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,060.72 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shed 0.15% to Rs 746.30 on the BSE.

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