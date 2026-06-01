Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 1322.30 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 1.57% to Rs 82.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 1322.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1215.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.56% to Rs 265.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 4565.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4098.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1322.301215.844565.204098.629.3510.179.528.34138.65128.98457.07339.61109.87111.91359.09272.9782.0283.33265.86202.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News