Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 1125.81 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) declined 79.71% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 1125.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1004.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1125.811004.884.208.5946.5190.3014.3369.5610.3951.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News