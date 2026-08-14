Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 55.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 38.72 crore

Net profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 55.36% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 38.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38.7242.685.4010.522.024.491.834.491.503.36

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