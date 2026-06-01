Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 52.02 croreNet profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 8.02% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.21% to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 221.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.0265.30 -20 221.28171.88 29 OPM %7.797.27 -11.497.02 - PBDT3.984.76 -16 25.2912.47 103 PBT3.814.76 -20 24.9412.47 100 NP3.213.49 -8 18.6410.70 74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST