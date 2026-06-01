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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 52.02 crore

Net profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 8.02% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.21% to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 221.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales52.0265.30 -20 221.28171.88 29 OPM %7.797.27 -11.497.02 - PBDT3.984.76 -16 25.2912.47 103 PBT3.814.76 -20 24.9412.47 100 NP3.213.49 -8 18.6410.70 74

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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