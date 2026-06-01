Ahmedabad Steelcraft standalone net profit declines 8.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 52.02 crore

Net profit of Ahmedabad Steelcraft declined 8.02% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.21% to Rs 18.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 221.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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