AI Champdany Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.81% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net Loss of AI Champdany Industries reported to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.81% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.6135.47-36.76-22.39-4.98-7.73-5.69-8.41-5.61-8.41

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