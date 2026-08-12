AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 1153.24 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering declined 1.28% to Rs 301.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 305.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 1153.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1026.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1153.241026.0126.7029.86424.11413.20395.05385.50301.11305.02

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