AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 1251.06 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 37.88% to Rs 393.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 1251.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.74% to Rs 1270.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1060.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 4355.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4226.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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