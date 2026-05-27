AIA Engineering rises after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 393 crore

AIA Engineering rose 5.57% to Rs 4,359.85 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 37.84% to Rs 393.33 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 285.35 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 9.44% YoY to Rs 1,266.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 468.45 crore in Q4 FY26, up 29.01% from Rs 363.12 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 19.7% to Rs 1,268.93 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations increased 3.09% to Rs 4,419.86 crore compared with FY25.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per equity share (800% of face value Rs 2) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval.

AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media and mill internals used in crushing and grinding operations for the cement, mining, and power utility industries.

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