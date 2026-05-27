AIA Engineering rises after Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 393 crore
AIA Engineering rose 5.57% to Rs 4,359.85 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 37.84% to Rs 393.33 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 285.35 crore in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 9.44% YoY to Rs 1,266.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 468.45 crore in Q4 FY26, up 29.01% from Rs 363.12 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.
On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 19.7% to Rs 1,268.93 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations increased 3.09% to Rs 4,419.86 crore compared with FY25.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per equity share (800% of face value Rs 2) for FY26, subject to shareholders approval.
AIA Engineering manufactures high-chrome grinding media and mill internals used in crushing and grinding operations for the cement, mining, and power utility industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:16 AM IST