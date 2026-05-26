AIA Engineering standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 975.76 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering declined 5.71% to Rs 330.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 975.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.01% to Rs 1277.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1021.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.97% to Rs 3698.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3425.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales975.76844.74 16 3698.543425.64 8 OPM %30.9226.15 -30.8628.23 - PBDT432.91453.26 -4 1719.391421.14 21 PBT404.64425.94 -5 1609.001320.46 22 NP330.76350.79 -6 1277.001021.51 25
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:04 PM IST