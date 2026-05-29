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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aimco Pesticides reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 42.40% to Rs 30.32 crore

Net Loss of Aimco Pesticides reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.40% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.15% to Rs 153.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.3252.64 -42 153.88197.66 -22 OPM %-14.51-8.64 --7.22-1.28 - PBDT-4.50-5.82 23 -12.37-5.50 -125 PBT-5.35-6.74 21 -15.77-9.59 -64 NP-4.16-5.15 19 -12.20-7.24 -69

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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