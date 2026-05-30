Aion-Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 54.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.86% to Rs 41.72 crore

Net profit of Aion-Tech Solutions declined 54.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.86% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.99% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.89% to Rs 135.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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