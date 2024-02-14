Airan consolidated net profit declines 12.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 25.25 croreNet profit of Airan declined 12.14% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales25.2526.40 -4 OPM %17.7419.51 -PBDT5.395.83 -8 PBT3.824.51 -15 NP3.043.46 -12
