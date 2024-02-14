Airan consolidated net profit declines 12.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 25.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Airan declined 12.14% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 25.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.25.2526.4017.7419.515.395.833.824.513.043.46