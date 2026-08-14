Airan consolidated net profit rises 113.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 113.65% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.5525.7012.9615.189.595.478.384.216.733.15

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