Airfloa Rail bags from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for LHB coach modules

Airfloa Rail Technology said that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 1.25 crore from Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala for the supply of luggage rack modules for LHB non-AC and AC chair car coaches.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, will be executed within four months and is subject to Indian Railways standard conditions of contract and the General Conditions of Contract for the Stores Department, along with applicable addendums. The scope includes third-party inspection by a nominated agency.

As per the payment terms, 95% of the order value will be released upon submission of the inspection certificate and proof of dispatch or delivery, while the balance 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance by the consignee.

The company confirmed that the order does not involve any related party transaction and that its promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025. Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology added 3.60% to end at Rs 332.10 on 10 April 2026.