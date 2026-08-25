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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airfloa Rail Technology bags Rs 6-cr order from Integral Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Technology bags Rs 6-cr order from Integral Coach Factory

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Airfloa Rail Technology announced that it has received new orders worth an aggregate Rs 6.26 crore from the Furnishing Division of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

The domestic orders involve the supply and installation of interior panelling and rubber floor covers for Kolkata Metro TC/MC coaches.

The total order value stands at Rs 6.26 crore. The orders are subject to Indian Railways standard conditions of contract and general conditions of contract for the Stores Department. The delivery of the orders is scheduled to be completed by 30 November 2026.

Airfloa Rail Technology is a manufacturer of rolling stock components for Indian Railways and also undertakes turnkey railway interior projects. With over 27 years of experience and two manufacturing facilities, the company has executed projects including Vande Bharat Express, Vistadome, RRTS, Agra-Kanpur Metro and Sri Lankan DEMU and Mainline Export Coaches. It also supplies precision components to the aerospace and defence sectors and serves global rail OEMs and various Indian Railways divisions.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 51.98% to Rs 39.15 crore on 66.12% increase in net sales to Rs 319.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 over the year ended March 2025.

The counter shed 0.93% to Rs 429.95 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:31 PM IST