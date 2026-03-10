Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airline stocks soar as crude declines sharply

Airline stocks soar as crude declines sharply

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet advanced on Tuesday after crude oil prices slipped near the $90 per barrel mark.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement were down $4.99, or 5.04% to $93.97 a barrel.

The decline in crude prices followed remarks by US President Donald Trump indicating that the conflict with Iran could end "very soon."

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, rose 2.83%, while SpiceJet surged 5.28%.

The drop in oil prices brought relief to airline stocks, as aviation turbine fuel is one of the largest cost components for carriers. Lower crude prices typically translate into reduced fuel expenses, improving profitability prospects for airlines.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HGS jumps as arm inks UP broadband deal to connect over 2 million homes

HGS jumps as arm inks UP broadband deal to connect over 2 million homes

Wall Street's Dramatic Rebound Amid Iran War News

Wall Street's Dramatic Rebound Amid Iran War News

Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; metal shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,150 mark; metal shares rally

Market opens higher in early trade; VIX drops 12.74%

Market opens higher in early trade; VIX drops 12.74%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Surges 4.13%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.18%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Surges 4.13%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.18%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance