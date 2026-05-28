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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 88.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 88.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 57.92 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 88.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.05% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 243.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.9256.17 3 243.22214.23 14 OPM %5.6610.66 -7.966.33 - PBDT1.794.56 -61 12.038.87 36 PBT0.633.39 -81 7.054.25 66 NP0.322.80 -89 5.512.93 88

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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