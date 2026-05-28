Airo Lam consolidated net profit declines 88.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.12% to Rs 57.92 crore

Net profit of Airo Lam declined 88.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.12% to Rs 57.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.05% to Rs 5.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.53% to Rs 243.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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