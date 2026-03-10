Airtel expands its network to Marwah region in Jammu & Kashmir

Bharti Airtel announced the expansion of its network footprint to Marwah - a geographically remote area linking Kishtwar and Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir. With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the first and only service provider to deliver reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region.

Marwah, characterized by its rugged terrain and limited seasonal road access to Kishtwar and Anantnag, remains disconnected during winters due to heavy snow fall. This isolation forces residents to rely on mules or foot travel for essential supplies, work, or emergencies, while the absence of telecom coverage left approximately 150-km corridor disconnected. Airtel's high-speed network rollout in this area marks a transformative step, empowering residents, security forces, and tourists with seamless connectivity in one of the India's most challenging terrains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News