Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 18.40% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 18.40% to Rs 266.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 1421.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.73% to Rs 1056.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 920.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 5452.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4648.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1421.641170.41 21 5452.864648.10 17 OPM %23.4525.39 -25.5827.10 - PBDT392.48309.19 27 1550.791333.27 16 PBT347.11269.41 29 1377.651189.16 16 NP266.70225.26 18 1056.00920.39 15
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST