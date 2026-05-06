Ajanta Pharma rises after Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY

Ajanta Pharma rose 3.49% to Rs 3,002.20 after the pharmaceutical company reported healthy Q4 FY26 earnings, driven by steady performance across branded markets.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 18.4% YoY but declined 2.6% QoQ to Rs 266.70 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,421.64 crore in Q4 FY26, up 21.5% YoY and 3.4% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 333 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12% YoY from Rs 297 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin came in at 23%. The company said mark-to-market forex loss stood at Rs 42 crore during the quarter. Excluding this impact, EBITDA stood at Rs 375 crore, reflecting 26% growth with EBITDA margin at 26%.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 347.11 crore in Q4 FY26, down 3.2% vs Q3 and up 28.8% vs Q4 FY25.

Employee benefits expense rose 21.8% YoY to Rs 340.72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 279.78 crore in Q4 FY25, while other expenses increased 42.8% YoY to Rs 442.70 crore from Rs 310.06 crore a year earlier. Finance costs declined 61.1% YoY to Rs 2.36 crore from Rs 6.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the operational front, the companys US generics business delivered strong momentum, with Q4 revenue surging 56% YoY to Rs 505 crore. For the full year, the segment grew 49% to Rs 1,557 crore.

Within branded generics, India business revenue increased 9% YoY to Rs 404 crore during the quarter, while Africa business climbed 37% YoY to Rs 182 crore. Asia business, however, declined 10% YoY to Rs 274 crore.

For FY26, Ajanta Pharma reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,452.86 crore, up 17% YoY, while PAT rose 14.7% to Rs 1,056 crore. EBITDA for the year stood at Rs 1,395 crore, up 11% YoY with EBITDA margin at 26%.

The company said return on capital employed stood at 33% while return on net worth came in at 25% during FY26.

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical formulation company having major focus on branded generic business across India, Asia & Africa.

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