Ajanta Soya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.25% to Rs 336.92 crore

Net loss of Ajanta Soya reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 336.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.13% to Rs 8.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 1307.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1329.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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