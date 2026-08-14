Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 339.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 330.40 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya rose 339.89% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.330.40312.083.220.0411.112.9810.302.237.831.78

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