Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 339.89% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 330.40 croreNet profit of Ajanta Soya rose 339.89% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales330.40312.08 6 OPM %3.220.04 -PBDT11.112.98 273 PBT10.302.23 362 NP7.831.78 340
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST