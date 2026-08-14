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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 339.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 339.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 330.40 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya rose 339.89% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales330.40312.08 6 OPM %3.220.04 -PBDT11.112.98 273 PBT10.302.23 362 NP7.831.78 340

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST