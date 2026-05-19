Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 4.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 757.66 crore

Net profit of Ajax Engineering rose 4.41% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 757.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.44% to Rs 225.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 2102.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2073.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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