Ajax Engineering standalone net profit rises 4.41% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 757.66 croreNet profit of Ajax Engineering rose 4.41% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 757.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.44% to Rs 225.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.38% to Rs 2102.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2073.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales757.66755.75 0 2102.542073.92 1 OPM %15.1314.67 -12.6415.34 - PBDT127.84125.00 2 314.70361.82 -13 PBT125.96122.18 3 304.33350.89 -13 NP94.9690.95 4 225.15260.10 -13
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST