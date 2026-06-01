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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales decline 23.28% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net Loss of Ajel reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.28% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.22% to Rs 13.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.694.81 -23 13.6713.64 0 OPM %-9.76-13.31 --4.39-11.29 - PBDT-0.03-0.43 93 -0.29-1.49 81 PBT-0.21-0.61 66 -0.46-1.67 72 NP-0.18-0.60 70 -0.44-1.66 73

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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