Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 119.94% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 184.78% to Rs 431.13 croreNet profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 119.94% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 184.78% to Rs 431.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 149.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.74% to Rs 1090.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 738.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales431.13151.39 185 1090.35738.01 48 OPM %24.8428.64 -27.3731.26 - PBDT88.2434.00 160 233.20170.14 37 PBT86.9433.04 163 228.85167.09 37 NP55.6025.28 120 149.79125.95 19
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:31 PM IST