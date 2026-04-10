Ajmera Realty & Infra India surges after Q4 sales climb 8% YoY

Ajmera Realty & Infra India rallied 4.96% to Rs 127.28 after the company's sales value jumped 8% to Rs 270 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25.

Collections stood at Rs 316 crore in Q4 FY26, up 74% YoY, while carpet area sold declined 44% YoY to 104,742 Sq.ft.

For the full year FY26, the company reported pre-sales of Rs 1,701 crore, marking a robust 57% YoY growth. This performance was driven by exceptional market absorption, with 82% contribution from new project launches, validating the companys expansion strategy and robust demand for the Ajmera brand. Annual collections stood at Rs 1,103 crore in FY26, up 71% YoY, fueled by a relentless focus on accelerated project execution and a steadfast commitment to timely delivery.

The company launched four projects in FY26, namely Ajmera Manhattan 2, 33Fifteen, Ajmera Solis, and Ajmera Vann aggregating estimated GDV of Rs 3,088 crore.

Dhaval Ajmera, director - corporate affairs, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, said: FY26 marks a defining chapter for Ajmera Realty as we set new benchmarks for excellence, achieving a historic peak in operational performance.

By outperforming our annual pre-sales guidance, we have achieved highest-ever pre-sales of Rs 1,701 crore. We have demonstrated the immense resilience of our asset-right strategy amidst a complex global landscape. This success is underpinned by record collections of Rs 1,103 crore in FY26 and exceptional market absorption of our new launches.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 24.6% to Rs 25.54 crore on 5.8% in crease in revenue from operations to Rs 181.75 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.