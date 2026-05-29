Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 107.11% to Rs 60.62 croreNet profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 38.31% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.11% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.19% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.02% to Rs 182.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.6229.27 107 182.38114.69 59 OPM %1.673.45 -3.433.20 - PBDT2.022.29 -12 7.955.41 47 PBT1.121.91 -41 5.744.32 33 NP0.951.54 -38 4.323.37 28
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST