Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit declines 38.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 107.11% to Rs 60.62 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech declined 38.31% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 107.11% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.19% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.02% to Rs 182.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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