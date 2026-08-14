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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

AJR Infra & Tolling reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of AJR Infra & Tolling reported to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1102.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST