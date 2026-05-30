Akar Auto Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 79.29 crore

Net loss of Akar Auto Industries reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 79.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.74% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 341.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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