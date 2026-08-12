Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 74.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.62% to Rs 78.12 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries declined 74.18% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.62% to Rs 78.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.78.1290.447.407.122.633.341.022.110.471.82

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