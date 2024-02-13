Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 93.66 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 93.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.93.6694.406.906.193.713.262.642.251.921.60