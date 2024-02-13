Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.78% to Rs 93.66 croreNet profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 20.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.78% to Rs 93.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales93.6694.40 -1 OPM %6.906.19 -PBDT3.713.26 14 PBT2.642.25 17 NP1.921.60 20
