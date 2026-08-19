Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 143.36 crore

Net profit of Akash Agro Industries declined 1.10% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 143.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.143.36139.930.690.840.900.910.900.910.900.91

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