AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 74.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.55% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 74.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.55% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 87.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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