AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 74.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 44.55% to Rs 16.39 croreNet profit of AKG Exim declined 74.07% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.55% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.62% to Rs 87.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.3929.56 -45 87.01133.09 -35 OPM %1.461.69 -0.261.48 - PBDT0.100.38 -74 0.581.23 -53 PBT0.080.34 -76 0.481.07 -55 NP0.070.27 -74 0.360.86 -58
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:18 AM IST