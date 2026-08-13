AKG Exim consolidated net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.45% to Rs 20.72 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.45% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.7228.561.350.140.140.140.130.110.090.08

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