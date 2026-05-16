AKI India standalone net profit rises 383.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.16% to Rs 21.68 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 383.33% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.16% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.66% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.75% to Rs 64.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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