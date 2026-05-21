Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 48.11% to Rs 57.72 crore

Net profit of Akiko Global Services rose 2.60% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.11% to Rs 57.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.44% to Rs 15.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.38% to Rs 172.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.7238.97 48 172.7376.30 126 OPM %13.6516.76 -14.5115.11 - PBDT7.386.54 13 24.2611.50 111 PBT6.925.85 18 22.4610.37 117 NP3.953.85 3 15.337.39 107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 128.46% in the March 2026 quarter

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics consolidated net profit rises 128.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 11.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 11.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastFortnite Returns to App StoreTechnology NewsPersonal Finance