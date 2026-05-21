Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.11% to Rs 57.72 crore

Net profit of Akiko Global Services rose 2.60% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.11% to Rs 57.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 107.44% to Rs 15.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.38% to Rs 172.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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