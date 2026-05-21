Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.11% to Rs 57.72 croreNet profit of Akiko Global Services rose 2.60% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.11% to Rs 57.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 107.44% to Rs 15.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 126.38% to Rs 172.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.7238.97 48 172.7376.30 126 OPM %13.6516.76 -14.5115.11 - PBDT7.386.54 13 24.2611.50 111 PBT6.925.85 18 22.4610.37 117 NP3.953.85 3 15.337.39 107
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST