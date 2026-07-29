Akiko Global Services consolidated net profit rises 322.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.60% to Rs 68.12 crore

Net profit of Akiko Global Services rose 322.70% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.60% to Rs 68.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.1229.5414.8313.9510.024.089.603.686.891.63

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