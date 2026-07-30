Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 41.07 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.40% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 41.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.0731.6677.6774.5414.4012.2714.1412.1011.579.61

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