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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

Sales rise 23.80% to Rs 40.83 crore

Net profit of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.80% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 127.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.8332.98 24 127.23130.04 -2 OPM %3.920.33 -2.08-3.88 - PBDT0.44-4.95 LP -6.45-17.13 62 PBT-2.26-9.38 76 -17.76-30.69 42 NP2.24-6.65 LP -13.07-25.97 50

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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